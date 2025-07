A CARDINAL BASED in the Middle East has visited the only Catholic church in Gaza, which was serving as a safe sanctuary for Christians and Muslims, one day after three people were killed following an Israeli attack on the parish.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Patriarch of Jerusalem, also brought with tonnes of food aid, first aid kits and medical equipment for the Holy Family Church community and other families in need.

Extensive damage has been caused to the church and the attack resulted in dozens being injured, including the parish priest Fr Gabriel Romanelli – who the late Pope Francis used to call every day before his death.

The body of a victim is brought to a local hospital following the attack yesterday. Alamy Alamy

Pope Leo XIV has today spoken with Pizzaballa. They have both strongly condemned Israel’s attack and called for an immediate ceasefire between is the Israeli defence forces and militant group Hamas in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said an investigation into the incident is underway, adding: “Israel deeply regrets that a stray ammunition hit Gaza’s Holy Family Church.”

Catholic media outlet The Pillar reports that a tank was allegedly involved in the attack, and reporters in Gaza have reported that a drone strike had also taken place. Cardinal Pissaballa told the Pillar that he is “not sure” whether the attack was entirely accidental.

Leo yesterday expressed “deep sorrow for the loss of life and injuries caused by the attack”. He also expressed “spiritual closeness” to Fr Romanelli and to the entire parish community.

The Holy Family Catholic Church is the only parish in Gaza and was providing shelter to over 600 Christians and Muslims. Alamy, file Alamy, file

Over 600 people, both Christians and Muslims, were seeking shelter from Israel’s war on Gaza in the parish, within its church and school. The attack happened yesterday morning at 10.20am local time (8.20am Irish time).

The late Pope Francis had been in daily contact with the Holy Family Church since 9 October 2023, two days after the bombings began in Gaza. He continued to hold these calls during his extensive hospitalisation prior to his death in April.

The late pontiff described the parish community as “very courageous” and used his final public address to call for an end to the “deplorable humanitarian situation’ in Gaza. Francis also described some of Israel’s actions in Gaza as “terrorism” in his memoir.

Israel’s retaliatory military offensive has killed at least 58,573 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

With reporting by Diarmuid Pepper