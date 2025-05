ISRAEL’S BLOCKADE ON humanitarian aid entering Gaza has put the entire population at “critical risk of famine”, with roughly half a million Gazans facing starvation, a global hunger monitor has warned.

The latest report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) found that Gaza’s entire population of around 2.1 million people is at risk of a food crisis “or worse” by September, adding that there has been a “major deterioration” since October 2024.

“Nineteen months into the conflict, the Gaza Strip is still confronted with a critical risk of famine,” the IPC report said.

Israel’s humanitarian aid blockade on Gaza recently entered its third month, amid renewed bombardment and ground offensives across the territory. The UN and aid groups have rejected Israel’s aid distribution moves.

Border crossings into Gaza have also been closed for over two months – the longest the population has ever faced – causing food prices in markets to spike to astronomical levels, putting what little food is available out of reach for most families.

The Palestinian Authority has already declared the strip to be in famine.

“Goods indispensable for people’s survival are either depleted or expected to run out in the coming weeks. The entire population is facing high levels of acute food insecurity, with half a million people – one in five – facing starvation,” the IPC report said.

The IPC analysis projected that 470,000 people, or 22% of the population, would fall into the catastrophic category by the end of September, with over a million more at “emergency” levels.

“Urgent action is needed to save lives and avert further starvation, further deaths and a descent into famine.

“Goods indispensable for people’s survival are either depleted or expected to run out in the coming weeks. The entire population is facing high levels of acute food insecurity, with half a million people – one in five – facing starvation,” the report said.

The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation called for the “immediate” lifting of the Israeli blockade.

“Families in Gaza are starving while the food they need is sitting at the border,” said the UN World Food Programme’s executive director, Cindy McCain.

“It’s imperative that the international community acts urgently to get aid flowing into Gaza again. If we wait until after a famine is confirmed, it will already be too late for many people.”

Advertisement

‘There is nothing’

A number of Irish aid organisations have demanded an “immediate end” to the Israeli aid blockade.

Oxfam Ireland CEO Jim Clarken said that the blockade has led to “unimaginable suffering”, with families and children facing starvation and severe malnutrition.

“The international community cannot allow this to continue,” Clarken said.

“Oxfam staff and partners are witnessing scenes that defy belief: families wasting away from hunger, malnourished children too weak to cry, and entire communities surviving without food or clean water.

“In one displacement camp, only five of 500 families had any flour left to make bread. We distributed our last food parcels weeks ago.”

Palestinians receive food from a distribution center in Gaza City. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Karol Balfe, ActionAid Ireland CEO described the IPC report findings as “a stain on humanity’s conscience”,

She added that the high risk of famine comes as “little surprise amid the Israeli authorities’ ongoing and deliberate refusal to allow any food or other life-saving aid into the territory”.

“Our colleagues, partners and the women and girls we work with in Gaza tell us that the food situation is already utterly catastrophic and that even finding one meal a day is increasingly difficult.”

Speaking to ActionAid Ireland, a mother living in Gaza said that pantry supplies and tinned foods are running out.

“Community kitchens have stopped operating. It breaks your heart when a child asks for a piece of fruit, and you can’t give them something as simple as a banana or an orange,” the mother told ActionAid.

Another woman, who is currently nine months pregnant, told ActionAid that her worst nightmare is giving birth while the borders are closed.

“I have malnutrition so during pregnancy I am supposed to eat a lot of things, but unfortunately there is nothing, neither fruit, nor protein, nor milk, nor eggs, nor cheese,” the woman said.

“All of these things affect me, and I am very afraid that this will affect the baby.”

Additional reporting by AFP