GAZA’S HEALTH SYSTEM is “collapsing” with two of the largest hospitals still operating in the territory at risk of becoming non-functional, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Nasser Medical Complex and Al-Amal Hospital in southern Gaza lie just within or just outside evacuation zones mandated by the Israeli government and military. Most of the population also currently live in the hospital’s facilities, the WHO said.

“Without them, people will lose access to critical health services,” it added.

At least 37 people were killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza last night, according to the territory’s civil defence agency. It reported attacks up and down the length of the region.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to the AFP agency request for comment.

International calls for a negotiated ceasefire have grown in recent weeks, particularly as the humanitarian situation in the devastated Palestinian territory has worsened. Last night, the US vetoed a Security Council resolution calling for a truce.

Israel has faced mounting international pressure to allow more aid into Gaza, after it imposed a more than two-month blockade that led to widespread shortages of food and other essentials.

Nasset and Al-Amal hospitals have not received orders to evacuate patients or staff, but Israeli authorities have informed the Ministry of Health that access routes leading to both hospitals will be obstructed, WHO said.

“As a result, safe access for new patients and staff will be difficult, if not impossible,” it added.

“If the situation further deteriorates, both hospitals are at high risk of becoming non-functional, due to movement restrictions, insecurity, and the inability of WHO and partners to resupply or transfer patients.”

With reporting by AFP