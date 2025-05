GAZA’S CIVIL DEFENCE agency said new Israeli strikes have killed at least 44 people across the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

“Civil defence teams have transferred (to hospitals) at least 44 dead, mostly children and women, as well as dozens of wounded, following new massacres committed by the occupation” across Gaza since 1:00 am (11pm Irish time Monday), agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

Bassal said eight were killed in a strike on a school sheltering displaced people in Gaza City and 12 in a strike on a house in Deir el-Balah in central Gaza.

Another 15 were killed in a strike on a gas station near the Nuseirat refugee camp and nine in a strike on a house in the Jabalia refugee camp.

There was no immediate comment on the strikes from the Israeli military.

Gaza aid

Israel stepped up its military offensive in Gaza on Saturday, saying it was aimed at “the defeat of Hamas” – the Islamist group that runs the Palestinian territory.

It launched what it called “extensive ground operations” across Gaza the following day.

Israel said yesterday it would “take control” of the whole of Gaza as it intensified attacks across the territory, where aid trickled in for the first time in over two months after the easing of a total blockade.

With supply shipments blocked by Israel since 2 March, the World Health Organization warned Gaza’s “two million people are starving”.

Advertisement

Israel, facing mounting criticism over the humanitarian crisis, announced it would let limited aid into Gaza and said the first five trucks entered yesterday carrying supplies “including food for babies”.

UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said in a statement that this is a “drop in the ocean of what is urgently needed”.

Meanwhile, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, who was unable to confirm the number of trucks inside Gaza, said that “none of the aid has been picked up” at a designated zone as it was “already dark” and due to “security concerns, we cannot operate in those conditions”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said aid had resumed because “images of mass starvation” could harm the legitimacy of Israel’s war effort.

The leaders of Britain, France and Canada issued a harsh condemnation of Israel’s conduct of the war, slamming its “egregious actions” in Gaza, particularly the expanded offensive and the “wholly inadequate” resumption of aid.

They warned of “concrete actions” if Israel did not ease its stepped up offensive. Netanyahu called their joint statement a “huge prize” for Hamas.

A group of 22 countries, including France, Britain, Canada, Japan and Australia said in a joint statement that Gaza’s population “faces starvation” and “must receive the aid they desperately need”.

The current war was sparked by Hamas’s 7 October, 2023 attack on southern Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people, mostly civilians.

Militants also took 251 hostages, 57 of whom remain in Gaza including 34 the military says are dead.

Gaza’s health ministry said yesterday at least 3,340 people have been killed since Israel resumed strikes on 18 March, taking the war’s overall toll to 53,486.

- © AFP 2025