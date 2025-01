THE UN’S WORLD Food Programme (WFP) has accused Israeli troops of shooting at its staff in an “unacceptable” incident at a checkpoint in Gaza.

In a statement published today, the humanitarian group alleged that the incident unfolded yesterday when what it described as a “clearly marked” WFP convoy of three vehicles were “shot at by Israeli forces” near the Wadi crossing.

It said the alleged attack left the vehicles immobilized, putting the lives of its aid workers at “tremendous risk” as as result.

In response, the Israeli army said it had received reports of shots being fired at the convoy, without specifying the origin.

Condemning the “unacceptable” incident, the WFP called again for “all parties to respect international humanitarian law, protect civilian lives, and allow safe passage” for humanitarian aid.

The convoy, consisting of three vehicles carrying eight staff members, came under hostile fire despite having received all of the necessary clearances from Israeli authorities. At least 16 bullets struck the vehicles.

It added that no staff members were injured in the encounter.

“This unacceptable event is just the latest example of the complex and dangerous working environment that WFP and other agencies are operating in today. Security conditions in Gaza must urgently improve for lifesaving humanitarian assistance to continue,” the WFP said.

“The incident was reviewed, operating procedures have been clarified, and findings from the inquiry will be analyzed,” it added in a statement.

The Israeli army continues “to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip and is doing everything possible to mitigate harm to uninvolved civilians,” it said.

Gazans face dire conditions after 15 months of war, with humanitarian agencies repeatedly warning not enough aid was reaching Palestinians in need due in part to looting as well as Israeli restrictions.

This is not the first time that UN vehicles have come under fire since the start of the war.

Last May, a UN employee of Indian nationality was killed when his vehicle was hit.

And in August, the WFP had already accused Israeli forces of firing on one of its vehicles, an incident that prompted it to temporarily suspend the movement of its staff in the Gaza Strip.

Additional reporting by AFP