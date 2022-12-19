RTÉ reports median gender pay gap of 13.5% among its staff

A MEDIAN GENDER pay gap of 13.5% in favour of men has been reported at RTÉ.

The broadcaster has reported a median gender pay gap of 13.03% in favour of men, which reduces to 6.79% when roles with overtime are excluded.

It comes as part of a new legal obligation on companies with 250 or more employees to begin publishing information on their gender pay gaps from 1 December.

When examining the mean, or average, the company’s gender pay gap is 11.55% which becomes 10% when roles with overtime are excluded.

The median pay gap represents the difference in hourly pay between the middle-placed woman and the middle-placed man in the company’s payscale.

This differs to the mean pay gap which is the difference between the average hourly rate of pay for women, compared to the average hourly rate of pay for men.

Today’s findings follow from an earlier review of gender equality by RTÉ in 2017 which revealed a pay gap of 4%, but different methods were used to calculate the latest report.

However, the report relates to employees only and so does not include some of the broadcaster’s big name presenters who work as contractors.

According to a statement issued by the broadcaster today, the data shows that “there is more to do” to create greater gender representation across roles traditionally associated with men or women, with the former more likely to work additional hours through paid overtime and premium pay) and to ensure equal gender representation at senior levels within the organisation.

“A pay gap amongst part-time staff in favour of women (of 17%) shows that flexible working policies in RTÉ are supporting women to combine flexible working with careers across all levels,” the statement added.

The national gender pay gap in Ireland is estimated to be 11.3% according to Eurostat figures from 2019, compared to an EU average of 13%.

Firms with 250 or more employees were asked to select a date in June this year as their ‘relevant date’ on which to base their reports, with RTÉ choosing 30 June for their surveys.

Companies have six months to publish their findings and where a pay gap is found to exist, the employer is obliged to set out why it exists and any proposed measures to eliminate or reduce the pay gap.

RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes said gender balance within RTÉ’s overall workforce continues to be a high priority for the organisation and said that RTÉ is committed to being a “fair, flexible and inclusive employer that truly reflects the diversity of Ireland today”.

She said it is working with firm Willis Towers Watson (WTW) on a full evaluation of the role and grading structure in RTÉ, “the outputs of which will help inform decisions going forward as we develop a job and career framework that will create clarity and transparency on how our employees can develop their career journey in RTÉ.”

Forbes added: “RTÉ’s aim is to lower the gender pay gap we currently have, and we will work to address the challenges in rapidly changing our workforce to better reflect gender across all career paths,” she added.

In 2017, those earning a full-time equivalent of €90,000 or over in RTÉ were split 68% to 32% in favour of men.

RTÉ said this is now split 60% to 40% in favour of men following efforts to recruit and promote more women into senior roles.

The median gender pay gap within management grades across RTÉ is 7.1%.

The RTÉ gender pay gap varies across different divisions of the organisation.

In News and Current Affairs, a 5.7% pay gap was recorded.

In Operations, which includes staging, cameras and lighting, there is a 17.7% pay gap.

Other organisations have been reporting their gender pay gaps throughout the month of December.

In its report, published today, Dublin City Council reported a mean gender pay gap of 4.8% and a median gender pay gap of 5.65%.

It said that by publishing its gender pay gap data, it “helps to reinforce” a focus on supporting an open and inclusive workplace.

“Our organisation is a place where all employees have the same opportunities for recognition and career development and are treated fairly and equitably at work,” DCC said in a statement.

“We continue to be committed to addressing workplace barriers to equality and creating an open and inclusive workplace community through the equality, diversity and inclusion initiatives and supports we already have in place, and we will continue to work in this area.”