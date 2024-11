HOUSING, THE COST of living and healthcare were the three biggest issues for people when deciding who to vote for yesterday, according to last night’s exit poll.

More than one-in-four of those polled (28%) said that housing and homelessness was the most important factor in their vote.

Almost one-in-five (19%) cited the cost of living as the biggest factor, with almost one-in-six (17%) citing health.

The poll was commissioned by RTÉ, The Irish Times, TG4 and Trinity College Dublin and carried out by Ipsos B&A.

The other issues named by people as most important in deciding how they voted were:

Economic stability (9%)

Immigration (6%)

Climate change (4%)

Crime (2%)

Local transport and roads (2%)

Childcare (2%)

Value for money in public spending (1%)

Something else (6%)

A further 5% of people did not say what the biggest issue was for them.

Although housing was the biggest issue for all voters and those in all age groups between 18 and 64, it was not the biggest priority for older voters.

Healthcare (27%) was the biggest issue for those aged over 65, with housing (21%) the second-biggest issue among voters in that age category.

Housing (22%) was also only marginally ahead of healthcare (20%) as the number one issue for voters in the 50-64 age group.

The cost of living was also a bigger factor among younger voters, and gradually became less of a factor among older age groups.

Nearly a third (29%) of 18 to 24-year-olds cited the cost of living as the biggest factor in their vote, falling to 20% of 25 to 34-year-olds, 21% of 35 to 49-year-olds, 18% of 50 to 64-year-olds, and 13% of those aged over 65.

Ipsos interviewed 5,018 people in 253 polling stations across Ireland immediately after they voted today. The margin of error is +/-1.4%.

It gives the best indication of how the electorate has voted, while also measuring the reasons and demographics behind the vote.

The exit poll surveyed people as they left polling stations, asking them to anonymously answer who they gave their first, second, and third preference to.