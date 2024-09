CULT HERO COMMENTATOR George Hamilton is leaving the RTÉ Sport commentary team, but he will be back behind the mic for Premier Sports soccer coverage.

He will be in his new role in time for Manchester United’s Uefa Europa League fixture against Dutch club Twente on 25 September, after Premier Sport have secured Hamilton and extensive rights to show soccer for this season.

Hamilton was unveiled as one of their shrewd moves as Premier Sports announced their schedule. The Belfast man will be on duty for all Manchester United games. His contract with RTÉ has finished up, with his last engagement at Euro 2024, although he will continue to work with the broadcaster on Lyric FM.

He will be joined by some familiar punditry figures in Neil Lennon, Kenny Cunningham, Gary Breen, Shay Given, while Ronan Finn will be on hand for Shamrock Rovers Conference League game on 3 October against APOEL, and northern counterparts Larne three weeks later.

