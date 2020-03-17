German Big Brother contestants will be told about Covid-19 outbreak live tonight

CONTESTANTS ON THE German version of Big Brother are due to be told live on air tonight about the Covid-19 pandemic.

They remain oblivious to the outbreak at the moment as they entered the house in early February.

German broadcaster Sat 1 confirmed in a post on Facebook this morning that the Big Brother residents will be told about Covid-19 on the show tonight.

BBC News reports that the 14 men and women who have been in the house since the start of February have not yet been told about the growing pandemic.

Four new residents who joined the house a couple of weeks ago were also told not to talk about the coronavirus, BBC News said.

On 6 February, there were 28, 276 confirmed cases of Covid-19 globally, according to the World Health Organization. Just 216 of these were outside China.

There are now 167, 414 cases worldwide, more than half of which are outside China.

Tonight, the show’s host Jochen Schropp and its resident doctor Andreas Kaniewski will inform the Big Brother residents about the spread of Covid-19.

It will be broadcast live at 7pm (6pm Irish time).

In 2001 on US Big Brother, the show was interrupted to inform residents about the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

One of the residents had a relative who worked in the World Trade Centre.