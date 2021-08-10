#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Tuesday 10 August 2021
Advertisement

Teacher goes on trial in Germany in alleged cannibalism case

The 41-year-old is accused of meeting a 43-year-old mechanic on an online dating site a few hours before the killing in Berlin.

By Press Association Tuesday 10 Aug 2021, 2:20 PM
1 hour ago 8,190 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5519582
The defendant (l) sits in a courtroom holding a cardboard in front of his face as the trial begins.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
The defendant (l) sits in a courtroom holding a cardboard in front of his face as the trial begins.
The defendant (l) sits in a courtroom holding a cardboard in front of his face as the trial begins.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A GERMAN MAN suspected of killing another man for sexual gratification and eating pieces of the victim’s body has gone on trial in Berlin.

The 41-year-old teacher is accused of meeting a 43-year-old mechanic on an online dating site a few hours before the killing. Neither of their names were released for privacy reasons.

Prosecutors said there was no indication that the victim agreed to be killed.

After the killing last September, the accused allegedly chopped up the man’s body in his apartment in the Berlin-Pankow neighbourhood and then spread parts of it around different areas of the city.

Police were looking for the missing man for weeks before bones were found in a forest in northern Berlin and the accused was tracked down with the help of sniffer dogs.

The trial at a Berlin state court is expected to last until mid-October.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In 2006, a German court convicted Armin Meiwes of murder and disturbing the peace for killing and eating a man he had met online. Meiwes is serving a life sentence.

In 2015, a German police officer was convicted of murder for killing a man he met in an internet chat forum devoted to cannibalism.

Prosecutors said the victim had fantasised about being eaten, but there was no evidence the suspect did so.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie