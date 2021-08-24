Germany launches 'attempted murder' probe over university poisoning

GERMAN POLICE HAVE launched an investigation into “attempted murder” today after a poisoning at a university left one student in a critical condition and six others in need of medical attention.

The victims at the Technical University Darmstadt had consumed food or drink, to which a “harmful substance” had been introduced, notably via packets of milk and containers of water.

Police say packets of milk and water containers were among the items spiked over the weekend with the chemical, which they described as having a noticeably “pungent smell”.

The affected building was closed off by police and any foodstuffs on site taken away for investigation.

No further victims have yet to present themselves, although one 30-year-old student was in a critical condition as of Monday, police said.

Authorities recommended anyone displaying potential symptoms or whose “extremities turn blueish” should seek medical help immediately.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“We are shocked by the apparent offence that happened at our university,” the institution’s president Tanja Bruehl said in a statement.

“I wish the affected all the best, a quick recovery and can assure them my full support,” Angela Dorn, the science minister for the state of Hesse, which includes Darmstadt, said in a statement.

“Together with the university and investigators we now need to clarify the situation as quickly as possible,” Dorn said.