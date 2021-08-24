#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Tuesday 24 August 2021
Advertisement

Germany launches 'attempted murder' probe over university poisoning

Police say packets of milk and water containers were among the items spiked over the weekend.

By AFP Tuesday 24 Aug 2021, 12:15 PM
49 minutes ago 3,720 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5530333
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

GERMAN POLICE HAVE launched an investigation into “attempted murder” today after a poisoning at a university left one student in a critical condition and six others in need of medical attention.

The victims at the Technical University Darmstadt had consumed food or drink, to which a “harmful substance” had been introduced, notably via packets of milk and containers of water.

Police say packets of milk and water containers were among the items spiked over the weekend with the chemical, which they described as having a noticeably “pungent smell”.

The affected building was closed off by police and any foodstuffs on site taken away for investigation.

No further victims have yet to present themselves, although one 30-year-old student was in a critical condition as of Monday, police said.

Authorities recommended anyone displaying potential symptoms or whose “extremities turn blueish” should seek medical help immediately.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We are shocked by the apparent offence that happened at our university,” the institution’s president Tanja Bruehl said in a statement.

“I wish the affected all the best, a quick recovery and can assure them my full support,” Angela Dorn, the science minister for the state of Hesse, which includes Darmstadt, said in a statement.

“Together with the university and investigators we now need to clarify the situation as quickly as possible,” Dorn said.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie