Developer Gerry Gannon lodges plans for 1,950 apartments in north Dublin

ONE OF THE country’s best known developers, Gerry Gannon has lodged plans for 1,950 apartments at Clongriffin in north Dublin.

As part of the plan, Gannon’s Gerard Gannon Properties Ltd is seeking planning permission for 1,130 ‘build to rent’ apartments and 625 build to sell units.

A letter lodged with An Bord Pleanala confirms that Gannon Properties have agreed in principle to comply with Part V requirements to provide social and affordable housing as part of the scheme.

The documentation states that Gannon Properties will provide 195 dwellings to the Council under Part V as part of the 1,950 unit proposal subject to planning.

The planning documents show that Gannon Properties has put a value of €60 million on 223 Part V dwellings at Clongriffin.

The 1,950 units are to be built across 15 blocks.

The original masterplan for a 53 hectare site Clongriffin in 2003 provided for 3,600 residential units and to date, Gannon Properties has constructed 1,685 dwellings, duplexes and apartments with a further 503 units under construction.

The new applications represent part of the final development proposals for Clongriffin which is located 9.5km to the north-east of Dublin city centre.

Consultants for Gannon Properties state that “the proposed development on these lands is unique in that 80% of the infrastructure, including roads, a rail station, water and drainage, as well as social and community facilities are already in place.

The planning documentation states: “It is evident that apartment developments are required in urban areas to meet the current demand for housing, particularly in Dublin.”

The planning documents state that site for the apartments is already well served by a wide range of existing social and community facilities and is well located in terms of proximity to large retail centres and existing high-quality public transport.