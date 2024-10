TÁNAISTE MÍCHEÁL MARTIN has said that he doesn’t think a general election candidacy from Gerry Hutch will materialise.

“I’m intrigued as to the attention given to it to be frank,” he said.

Sources familiar with the activities of the Hutch grouping had mixed views, with some considering the rumours to not be credible, and others believing there was a chance Hutch would run.

It was reported this weekend that Hutch was considering declaring his candidacy in the Dublin Central consituency, with the aim of unseating Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald.

It is understood that Hutch bears a grudge against Sinn Féin as a result of the testimony of the party’s former councillor Jonathan Dowdall against Hutch in the trial over the Regency Hotel attack in 2016.

Dowdall made statements implicating Hutch in the murder of David Byrne, but these were later found by the court to be false.

The attack was a significant escalation in the feud between the rival Hutch and Kinahan gangs. David Byrne, an associate of the Kinihans, was killed in the attack. It is believed that Daniel Kinihan, a leading member of the Kinihan gang, was the intended target.

Last year, Hutch was acquitted by the Special Criminal Court of organising the attack.

With reporting from Niall O’Connor.