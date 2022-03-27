Have you seen this 17-year-old girl? She's been missing from Wexford since Friday

GARDAÍ ARE ASKING the public for help in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Gessica Batulescu, who is missing from Co Wexford.

Gessica has been missing from the Enniscorthy area of Co Wexford since Friday.

Gessica is described as being 5ft 5in tall, of slim build with long black hair. When last seen, she was wearing a blue jacket, black jeans and black Nike runners.

Anyone with information on Gessica’s whereabouts is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 923 3534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

