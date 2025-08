GHISLAINE MAXWELL, THE longtime associate and former girlfriend of notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has been moved from a federal prison in Florida to a minimum-security prison in Texas following a meeting she had with a high-ranking US Department of Justice official.

The US Bureau of Prisons said that “Ghislaine Maxwell is in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons at the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan in Bryan, Texas”, without giving a reason for the transfer.

The story was first reported by the New York Sun.

Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for sexually exploiting and abusing teenage girls, had been interviewed over the course of two days by Todd Blanche, the second-highest ranking official in the Department of Justice, and one of President Donald Trump’s former lawyers.

Maxwell’s transfer is the latest development in a now weeks-long period of intense pressure being put on Trump about his attorney general’s reneging on a promise to release documents related to the case against Epstein, often called the “Epstein files”.

Epstein died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while he was awaiting trial for sex trafficking offences. A medical examiner ruled his death a suicide.

The Trump administrations U-turn on the president’s campaign promise to release the files has been met with the sharpest rebukes from within his own MAGA base, many of whom had hoped the documents would reveal links between Epstein and prominent Democrats.

Trump has been on the back foot and has failed to make the story go away.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, with a photo of herself as a teen, when she said she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew, among others. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Trump had a close personal relationship with Epstein for years but the two fell out after the convicted sex offender “stole” one of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Guifree, from his Mar-a-Lago golf resort.

“People were taken out of the (Mar-a-Lago) spa, hired by him, in other words gone,” Trump said. “When I heard about it, I told him, I said, ‘Listen, we don’t want you taking our people.’

“And then not too long after that, he did it again. And I said, ‘Out of here.’”

Giuffre, who said she was abused by Maxwell, Epstein and Britain’s Prince Andrews, among others, died by suicide in April this year.

