#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Thursday 6 January 2022
Advertisement

Maxwell to seek new trial after reports of juror’s sex abuse

The juror was identified only by his first and middle name in the articles.

By Press Association Thursday 6 Jan 2022, 6:53 PM
1 hour ago 11,248 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5647881
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GHISLAINE MAXWELL, CONVICTED of conspiring to recruit and groom teenage girls to be abused by Jeffrey Epstein, intends to request a new trial after revelations by one of the jurors in her case that he was a victim of sexual abuse.

Two defence lawyers — Jeffrey Pagliuca and Laura Menninger — said in a letter to US District Judge Alison J Nathan that “based on undisputed, publicly available information, the court can and should order a new trial without any evidentiary hearing”.

“Ms Maxwell intends to request a new trial,” they wrote.

“Any submission will include all known undisputed remarks of the juror, including recorded statements, the relevant questionnaire, and other non-controverted facts. It is clear to Ms Maxwell that based on this record alone a new trial is required.”

They added that if a hearing is required, it should happen soon and that all jurors who deliberated “need to be examined, not to impeach the verdict, but to evaluate the juror’s conduct”.

Attorney Christian Everdell said in his own letter to Judge Nathan that she should suspend all other post-trial motions in the case while learning more about the juror’s actions because the revelation “presents incontrovertible grounds for a new trial”.

“Should the defence prevail on this motion — and we believe the law and facts are clearly on our side — it would render all other post-trial motions moot,” he wrote.

He said Maxwell “should not have to expend precious time and resources briefing other motions when this motion can and should be dispositive”.

In interviews published by The Independent and the Daily Mail, one juror described a moment during the deliberations when he told fellow jurors in Maxwell’s trial that, like some of the victims of the late financier Epstein, he had been sexually abused as a child.

And he said he convinced other jurors that a victim’s imperfect memory of sex abuse does not mean it did not happen.

“I know what happened when I was sexually abused. I remember the colour of the carpet, the walls. Some of it can be replayed like a video,” he said he told the jury, according to The Independent.

“But I can’t remember all the details, there are some things that run together.”

In their own letter to Judge Nathan, even prosecutors said those reports “merit attention by the court”. The juror was identified only by his first and middle name in the articles.

Prosecutors suggested in their letter that Nathan schedule a hearing in about one month, along with a schedule for lawyers to file briefs regarding the applicable law and the scope of the hearing.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The Government respectfully submits that any juror investigation should be conducted exclusively under the supervision of the Court,” prosecutors wrote.

If the judge decides to conduct a hearing, her staff should “promptly contact the juror to notify him” and inquire whether he would like a lawyer to be appointed in connection with it, prosecutors said.

Potential jurors in Maxwell’s case were asked to fill out a questionnaire asking: “Have you or a friend or family member ever been the victim of sexual harassment, sexual abuse, or sexual assault?”

Quoting from the press reports, prosecutors said the juror asserted that he “flew through” the questionnaire and did not recall being asked if he had been a victim of sex abuse.

Defence lawyers did not respond to requests for comment. Prosecutors said in their letter that they had reached out to defence counsel on Tuesday night but they had not yet responded.

Epstein killed himself in jail in 2019 as he awaited a sex trafficking trial.

No sentencing date has been set after the conviction of Maxwell, 60, and she is still facing trial on perjury charges.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie