Dublin TD says protesters told him 'they will come to my home and burn it down'

A DUBLIN TD has said he has had threats that far-right protesters will “come to my home and burn it down” following protests against asylum seekers.

People Before Profit deputy Gino Kenny said he will not be intimidated by the threats, but warned that “it’s only a matter of time before it crosses the line”.

“They published a photograph [of my home] and if you know Clondalkin, you will know where I live.

“Some of it is bluster but it only takes one person, and we have seen it before, to use grotesque violence against public representatives and unfortunately it’s only a matter of time before it crosses the line,” he told RTÉ Radio One this morning.

“Of course it’s unsettling but I think what’s more unsettling is some of the stuff you see online and the reality of it all I do not know.”

He said images have been shared on social media and that others are facing similar hatred, including public representatives.

“There have been images shared on social media to come to my home and burn it down.”

Some of the threats were things he “couldn’t even repeat on the show”.

Last week, protesters were said to have “roared obscenities” outside the home of an elected councillor in Ballyfermot, with Independent councillor Vincent Jackson returning to the house to find his “daughter roaring and crying”.

A number of protests took place across Dublin last night against the accommodating of refugees and asylum seekers in the capital.

“Some of the other stuff that they share is incendiary, and is incitement to hatred against asylum seekers and anybody who is seeking asylum in this country and this country needs to do something quickly about this kind of intimidation,” Kenny told Morning Ireland earlier.

“The vast majority of people in this country are sickened by the actions of the far right, they are a tiny fringe element of society and hopefully that is the way they will stay.”

“Once people share images of your home and say they are going to kill you and kill everybody in it, then that is quite serious. I can’t repeat some of the stuff that was put online and it’s not just me but other public representatives that have been threatened,” he said.

The Dublin Mid-West TD added: “It’s deeply depressing. Obviously the far right are quite organised online, and some people are drawn into it but it’s literally poisonous and it’s inciting hatred and it can have an effect on you.”

He said it has had an effect on him but he is determined not to be intimidated.

“When someone says they are going to burn your house down while you’re in it, of course it’s going to have an effect but I will never be intimidated by it,” he said.

“This stuff cannot go unchallenged, this is not just a threat to public representatives but everybody.”