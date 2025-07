CRISTIANA GIRELLI SHOT Italy into the semi-finals of Women’s Euro 2025 on Wednesday with a brace, including a last-gasp winner, in the Azzurre’s historic 2-1 triumph over Norway.

Italy will play one of the holders, England or Sweden, in the last four on Tuesday after Girelli headed home the decisive goal in the final minute in Geneva.

The Italians hadn’t reached the last four of the Euros since losing the final to Germany in 1997, and will be a tough nut to crack after seeing off Norway.

Ada Hegerberg, who also missed a penalty, netted for the Norwegians in the 66th minute after Girelli opened the scoring five minutes after half-time.

Juventus forward Girelli, 35, has now scored 61 times for her country, with Wednesday’s double probably the most important goals of her career.

