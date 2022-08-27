Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Saturday 27 August 2022
GoFundMe probing €150k fundraiser as it removes several Irish far-right campaigns

Hate groups rely heavily on online donations, experts say.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 27 Aug 2022, 8:00 AM
59 minutes ago 6,521 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5849162
Image: Shutterstock/Gary L Hider
Image: Shutterstock/Gary L Hider

GOFUNDME HAS SHUT down at least eight fundraisers linked to far-right groups in Ireland in the last two years and is currently investigating the legitimacy of one campaign which has raised nearly €150k. 

The crowdfunding website has been used on occasions to try to fund white-nationalist groups who are often trying to drum up cash to print and distribute election materials.

Other campaigns which have been removed include one which attempted to gather money to help one internet personality buy more data and electronic equipment so the person could continue to “make more videos”.

However, websites such as GoFundMe and Ko-Fi are being alerted to the presence of these pages by concerned activists. 

The Journal has been alerted to at least eight campaigns which have been shut down, apparently for breaching the websites’ terms and conditions. Earlier this week, we reported how a crowdfunding post which had been set up with the stated aim of sending Irish homeless people to Ukraine was shut down. 

The fundraiser, which had gathered over €1,000, was shut down after it was flagged dozens of times. 

The Journal was told that the page was removed as it violated community standards specifically in relation to “hatred”.

Other campaigns which The Journal has learned have been shut in the last two years include:

  • In June 2020 – campaign removed after raising €7,000
  • July 2020 – removed after raising €2,065
  • July 2020 – removed after raising €1,000
  • October 2020 – removed after raising €1,565
  • March 2021 – removed after raising €400
  • May 2021 – removed after raising €12,000 for election campaign
  • May 2021 - removed after raising €12,000 for election campaign
  • August 2021 – removed after raising €8.5oo
These eight campaigns relate to fundraisers that are linked to far-right or hard-right groups but the total number removed is understood to be higher.
Another campaign now finds itself under GoFundMe’s investigative microscope. The fundraiser has collected just under €150,000 since it was set up but the website is now examining its legitimacy.

In a statement, the Far Right Observatory (FRO) said hate groups rely on online donations to keep themselves afloat. 

The FRO is an official organisation founded as part of the Irish Network Against Racism (INAR) to monitor, analyse, inform and take action that counters far-right activity and hate in Ireland.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Resources are needed for hate movements to organise, or for bigoted online influencers to keep churning out video and podcast content in order to stay relevant to audiences.

“Without constant new content, donations dry up, and without the donations, many far right influencers find they have to get real jobs. So utilising crowdfunding sites is often part and parcel of hate organising.

“GoFundMe is perhaps the best known. They have been vigilant in taking down campaigns on their site that breach the company’s own terms and conditions.

“These cancelled campaigns included white supremacist online streamers trying to raise money for podcast and video gear; hate groups seeking to raise election campaign funds and ‘patriots’ working by British fascists aiming to raise money to pay for printing propaganda.”

The FRO urged all platforms to be vigilant about whose business they are taking. 

GoFundMe continues to investigate and remove campaigns which contradict its terms and conditions.

The Journal reached out to the company for an official comment on the ongoing investigations. However, no response was received by time of publication.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

