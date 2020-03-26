Prescriptions, porridge oats, and flat tyres: Gardaí are out in force around the country

AS PEOPLE ACROSS the country adhere to public health advice of social distancing, An Garda Síochána has been looking out for those most at need, particularly those with limited local family or social support.

Where needed, gardaí are assisting and supporting people by collecting medical prescriptions, attending hospital appointments and changing flat tyres.

Here’s a look at some of their good deeds so far:

In Sligo, Garda Conor McNulty has been bringing guide dog Rhum out to stretch her legs as her visually impaired owner is practising social distancing and staying at home.

Rhum needs to stay active as she’s a working dog, so Garda McNulty was happy to oblige and took her out for some fresh air.

“Looks like they all enjoyed themselves,” gardaí posted on Facebook.

Source: Gardaí/Facebook

In Donegal, Garda Calvey came across a “lovely lady” while carrying out house calls in the Ballyshannon area.

The woman was concerned that she might run out of porridge oats while in isolation, so Garda Calvey made sure she was well stocked up after a trip to the local Lidl.

“Garda Calvey was happy to assist with this to make sure she was looked after. We assured this lady that we will call back to assist her with anymore grocery or prescription collections she might need in the coming weeks.”

Meanwhile, newly attested Garda Deborah McDaid started work this week at Letterkenny Garda Station.

She has spent her first week on the job assisting with collecting and delivering prescriptions to those who need support in the community

Garda Calvey Source: An Garda Síochána/Facebook

Garda Deborah McDaid Source: Gardaí/Facebook

In Dublin, gardaí from Cabra Garda Station have been out grocery and pharmacy shopping for the elderly and vulnerable in their community.

“Community Policing at its best by members of Cabra Garda Station,” gardaí posted online alongside the photo.

Meanwhile, Garda Farrell and Garda Lawlor helped a senior citizen in the Bridewell District by changing their flat tyre earlier today.

Source: Gardaí/Facebook

Garda Farrell and Garda Lawlor Source: Garda Info/Twitter

Gardaí in Kerry joined forces with Muintir na Tíre to identify people in their communities who are in need of assistance, how we can assist, and then to proactively act on the information.

On 21 March, gardaí across the Kerry Division called to 39 people and gave them the advice issued by the Government and the HSE regarding Covid-19, and reiterated to them that members of An Garda Síochána are here to help and are only a phone call away if needed.

“Between An Garda Síochána and the volunteers at Muintir na Tíre, we want everyone to know that we are only a phone call away and to not think twice about phoning us if you need any help, that’s what we are there for,” Chief Superintendent Eileen Foster said.

Source: Gardaí/Facebook

Any person with concerns for themselves or for a neighbour should contact their local garda station. Contact details, including email contact, for all garda stations can be found here or in any phonebook.