A MAJOR GORSE fire in Co Wexford has been brought under control after several units from across the county responded to the incident at Tara Hill yesterday.

Households in north Wexford has been advised to shut their doors and windows as a precaution, as smoke from the blaze could be seen from Gorey town, nearly 10 kilometres away.

The fire, which began yesterday afternoon, was brought under control by firefighters this morning. Crews received assistance from local landowners and farmers in their response.

A number of other agencies, including Coillte, have helped bring the fire under control, local gardaí said. Tankers of water were delivered to assist with putting out the blaze.

Superintendent David O’Sullivan thanked the public for their support locally to emergency service workers who responded to the fire overnight. He has asked that the public also refrain from attending the area.

No injuries have been reported.

Smoke was seen billowing from the hill from Gorey, Co Wexford. Courtesy: Malcolm Byrne Courtesy: Malcolm Byrne

Speaking to South East Radio this morning, Fianna Fáil TD for the area Malcolm Byrne said seven fire crews from local authorities from Wexford and Wicklow responded to the fire.

“There is, naturally, concern from people who are living on Tara Hill,” Byrne said.

“There’s going to be a lot of damage to the environment in that area. Any support that is needed from Government, I’ve asked that it would be made available.”