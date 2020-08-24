Taoiseach still awaiting 'full explanation' from Phil Hogan about events leading to golf function

HOUSING MINISTER DARRAGH O’Brien has joined calls for EU Commissioner Phil Hogan to step down and provide clarity about his movements.

The Government also said it is still awaiting a full account of Hogan’s actions leading up to the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner last week.

Last night, it emerged that Hogan was stopped by gardaí in Co Kildare while driving to the function on 17 August.

It came hours after he apologised “fully and unreservedly” for attending the infamous event at a hotel in Clifden, Co Galway on 19 August.

A spokesman for Hogan confirmed last night that he was stopped by a garda for using his mobile phone while driving to collect personal belongings and “essential documents” needed as part of his job.

In a statement this morning, a spokeswoman for the government said that Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar both believe that Hogan “still needs to give a full account and explanations of his actions”.

Fianna Fáil minister Darragh O’Brien called for Hogan to step down, describing the series of revelations about him as a “drip-feed of information” which was unhelpful.

“The Commissioner needs to realise how, rightly, people are so angry about this event and his participation in it, and to look at other colleagues like Dara Calleary who took responsibility for his actions and who acted swiftly and responsibly.”

It is reported that Hogan has returned to Belgium, where his job with the European Commission is based.

The latest revelations follow a series of statements by the EU Commissioner over the weekend about his time in Ireland and his attendance at the dinner.

On Thursday night, it emerged that he was one of over 80 people who attended the golf dinner.

On Friday morning, he claimed that he had restricted his movements after returning to Ireland in late July, amid questions over whether he had self-isolated for two weeks after travelling from Belgium, which is not on the government’s ‘green list’ of countries.

In the same statement, Hogan also said that he was assured by the organisers of the dinner that the arrangements in place would comply with public health guidelines.

On Friday night, a spokesman said that Hogan had returned to Ireland at the end of July and went to Kildare, leaving the county on 5 August – two days before the local lockdown – to attend a hospital appointment.

After the appointment, the spokesman said the EU Commissioner went to Kilkenny and completed his quarantine there, before travelling directly to last week’s golf dinner in Galway.

Hogan also apologised to the public for his actions, having not done so on Friday morning.

On Saturday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar asked him to “consider his position” and said his initial apology for attending the function “came late”.

Earlier yesterday, it emerged that the EU Commissioner had travelled to Kildare while it was under localised lockdown, before travelling to Galway.

The Tánaiste had initially said that although his apology helped, it would have been better if it had come sooner.

“I think as well he needs to account for himself and explain his own actions,” Varadkar told RTÉ radio yesterday.

Meanwhile, former TD and senator Donie Cassidy has resigned as vice-president of Fianna Fáil amid the fall-out from the dinner.

Cassidy, who is also the president of the golf society, apologised on Saturday “for the hurt caused”.

In a statement, reported by RTÉ News, Cassidy confirmed that he had resigned from the role.

He said that the decision was in “light of the ongoing controversy surrounding the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Clifden, and due to the fact that the matter is subject to a garda investigation”.