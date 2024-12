THE CONTROVERSIAL SECURITY hut at Government Buildings cost 28% more than originally estimated.

Figures released under Freedom of Information show the original budget costs in May 2022 came to €1,138,904, including VAT.

TDs and Senators were told last September that the final costings came to €1,429,000 – a difference of €291,096.

Last year, Tánaiste Micheál Martin called the cost of the hut “ridiculous” and said he was shocked to hear the figure.

The head of the Office of Public Works (OPW), John Conlon, said at the time he did not believe the cost of the hut was excessive.

The security hut issues were raised with OPW representatives when they were questioned in September at the Oireachtas Finance and Public Expenditure committee about the €336,000 Leinster House bike shelter.

New documents released

The Project Business Case Document, dated 31 May 2022, has now been released to Waterford Local Radio under the Freedom of Information Act.

It shows the estimated costs were divided between building costs (€895,070 + VAT = €1,015,904) and Professional Fees (€100,000 + VAT = €123,000) and a figure of 1% for ‘ART’.

The combined figures appear substantially below that which was the final cost of €1,429,000.

Under ‘costs and benefits’, the document states that the project was to be co-funded by the Department of Agriculture and the OPW, with each body meeting 50% of the overall costs.

The consultants appointed were Mullarkey Pedersen Architects (for design and tender and construction phases); and Lawler Consulting Engineers (to look after design, tender and installation of mechanical & electrical services of the project.

The 10-page document has a number of lines redacted — including a number under the ‘anticipated outcomes’ headings; and one under ‘approvals’, including the name of the person who approved it and the title and organisation that person is with.

There are no specific details in the business case as to how the ‘roof’ was chosen, and no references to it. The roof is considered is a stand-out feature.

The controversial hut. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Under ‘anticipated outcomes’, it outlines how the hut or pavilion as it’s called would provide accommodation for two officers to include counters, four lockers and a small tea station; heating and air conditioning; power and data points for PCs; security screens and access control linked to the main control room in government buildings.

The case also outlines how the new structure would meet the requirements of An Garda Síochána’s security report.

John Conlon, the head of the OPW, told the Oireachtas committee meeting last September that “in future, the OPW will ensure that the Oireachtas Commission is fully informed of costs for all elective projects in Leinster House”.

The OPW, in defending the cost of the hut, said the structure was a ‘critical piece of infrastructure’ and needed extensive renovation to meet the requirements of security at Government Buildings, noting that it was becoming an ‘increasingly serious issue’.