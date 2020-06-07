This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
No sign of breakthrough just yet as Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Green Party continue coalition talks

Good progress was made yesterday but there is still disagreement on some issues according to Fine Gael’s Martin Heydon.

By Press Association Sunday 7 Jun 2020, 3:14 PM
Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar at a pre-election debate in February
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

THE LEADERS OF Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Green Party are expected to meet later for further talks towards forming a government.

Discussions at Agriculture House in Dublin broke up late last night without a breakthrough on the outstanding issues.

The pension age, policy over carbon emissions, agriculture and housing are believed to be among the final sticking points.

The three parties are also speaking to groups of independent TDs to try to secure their support, some 120 days since February’s inconclusive general election.

There has been speculation that a deal could be announced on Thursday.

Fine Gael’s Martin Heydon described the process to date as “lengthy”.

“The negotiating team and staff have worked morning, noon and night over the last number of weeks,” he told RTE, adding “good progress” had been made yesterday.

“But there is still some really significant outstanding areas as well.

“I would be hopeful that we could get an agreement before next weekend but it’s by no means guaranteed.”

Fianna Fail’s Marc MacSharry said “what is important now is that the negotiations come to a conclusion”.

He added: “It has involved compromise so far, there are still some difficult issues outstanding but we’re very hopeful they can be dealt with.

“We’re all hopeful, it’s in everyone’s interests including the nation as a whole, that we have a programme for government that’s capable of facing the enormous challenges that we face.”

Sinn Fein TD David Cullinane has criticised the potential coalition government as “not representing the type of change people voted for”.

“I think there is zero chance of parties who have been in power since the foundation of the state bringing about the real and transformative change that we need to see happen,” he said.

Meanwhile, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan is set to face a challenge after his deputy declared she will run against him in a leadership race.

However, Catherine Martin said she will not run against Ryan until after the government formation talks process has concluded.

