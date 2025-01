PROGRESS IN GOVERNMENT formation talks have ramped up this week as meetings continue today ahead of the Dáil’s return next week.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael remain optimistic that a new Government can be put in place next week.

Negotiating teams met late into the night last night, and hope to have programme for government details sufficiently ironed out this week to enable Micheál Martin to be voted in as Taoiseach on 22 January, when the Dáil sits again.

The negotiating teams of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are meeting again today, while the Regional Independents and the Healy Raes are also due in Government Buildings this afternoon to continue talks.

Once there is agreement on the programme for government, which may come as early as today or tomorrow, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will seek to ratify the arrangement with their members.

Within Fine Gael, this will involve a series of five regional meetings for members.

Fianna Fáil members will ratify the agreement at a special national Ard Fheis in Dublin, most likely this Sunday 19 January.

Fianna Fáil’s parliamentary party is set to meet on Thursday to discuss the proposed programme for government, if agreed in time, ahead of the Ard Fheis.

No meeting of Fine Gael’s parliamentary party is yet scheduled for this week.

Individuals involved in the talks are keeping quiet on updates, however, it is understood a number of policy areas remain to be agreed.

Over the weekend agreement was reached on the areas of local government and housing, it is understood.