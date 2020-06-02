This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 24 °C Tuesday 2 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Greens, FF and FG to meet today for plenary session on programme for government

All sides will attempt to agree a significant number of policies today.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 2 Jun 2020, 2:30 PM
50 minutes ago 1,813 Views 26 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5112821
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

PARTY LEADERS HAVE told their negotiating teams to get a programme for government agreed by the weekend and today a plenary sessions is being held to move things along.

This afternoon, all sides will attempt to agree a significant number of policies which have been subject to discussions over the last number of weeks.

Talks between the Green Party, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have been continuously described as “good”, however, there have been some disagreements over some issues.

The earliest sticking point was the move to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by an average of 7% annually.

Other issues where differing views have been expressed is agriculture measures, which were discussed yesterday, the scheduled rise in the pension age, taxation issues, and the building of homes on public land through the Land Development Agency. 

The Occupied Territories Bill was also a flashpoint, with Fine Gael against any further passage of the proposed legislation.

Related Read

24.01.19 Government loses vote on Israeli goods trade ban Bill, as ministers abstain

It was passed by the last Dáil after being introduced in the Seanad by Senator Frances Black. The Bill, which is supported by the Greens and Fianna Fáíl, aims to ban products made in the Occupied Territories, such as Israeli territories. Fine Gael maintains that legal advice states that it contravenes EU law.

On the issue of transport, there are concerns among those in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael that a deal with the Greens will result in the scrapping of some of the 60 roads projects earmarked.

The Green Party also want to see 20% of the capital transport budget go towards cycling and walking.

While some have described the deadline for a programme for government to be agreed by this weekend as optimistic, party leaders are understood to have told negotiating teams to get it done.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The next hurdle for all parties will be getting the programme accepted by party members with all eyes on the Green Party which requires two-thirds of the party to give the deal the green light.

An update on the talks will be given this evening at Fine Gael’s parliamentary party, where it is understood there are still a large number of TDs who still have concerns about going back into government, particularly with Fianna Fáil and what it might mean for the future of the party.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie