Greens, FF and FG to meet today for plenary session on programme for government

PARTY LEADERS HAVE told their negotiating teams to get a programme for government agreed by the weekend and today a plenary sessions is being held to move things along.

This afternoon, all sides will attempt to agree a significant number of policies which have been subject to discussions over the last number of weeks.

Talks between the Green Party, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have been continuously described as “good”, however, there have been some disagreements over some issues.

The earliest sticking point was the move to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by an average of 7% annually.

Other issues where differing views have been expressed is agriculture measures, which were discussed yesterday, the scheduled rise in the pension age, taxation issues, and the building of homes on public land through the Land Development Agency.

The Occupied Territories Bill was also a flashpoint, with Fine Gael against any further passage of the proposed legislation.

It was passed by the last Dáil after being introduced in the Seanad by Senator Frances Black. The Bill, which is supported by the Greens and Fianna Fáíl, aims to ban products made in the Occupied Territories, such as Israeli territories. Fine Gael maintains that legal advice states that it contravenes EU law.

On the issue of transport, there are concerns among those in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael that a deal with the Greens will result in the scrapping of some of the 60 roads projects earmarked.

The Green Party also want to see 20% of the capital transport budget go towards cycling and walking.

While some have described the deadline for a programme for government to be agreed by this weekend as optimistic, party leaders are understood to have told negotiating teams to get it done.

The next hurdle for all parties will be getting the programme accepted by party members with all eyes on the Green Party which requires two-thirds of the party to give the deal the green light.

An update on the talks will be given this evening at Fine Gael’s parliamentary party, where it is understood there are still a large number of TDs who still have concerns about going back into government, particularly with Fianna Fáil and what it might mean for the future of the party.