GOVERNMENT FORMATION TALKS between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael resume today after the Christmas break.

While negotiating teams will get back around the table, party leaders will also touch base with one another to assess the progress in the talks so far.

An ambition had been set before Christmas that a programme for government might be agreed by 22 January, when the Dáil is set to return and a nomination for Taoiseach is to be put forward.

However, sources from both parties have dampened expectations of that date being met.

There is some speculation it could be the week of the 27 January before all is agreed and signed off on by all parties, including those that will make up the third pillar of the next government.

All parties have to be willing to get over the line by the 22 January, which might prove more difficult when it comes to the Independents, it is understood, with some stating the week after is just as likely for a deal to be done.

The ambition is to have a draft programme for government ready by next week, after which it will have to go to party members for approval.

An agreed deal will have to be approved by a special ­Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis.

While this can be held in person, it is likely to take place online, as happened the last time around due to the pandemic. It is understood members’ votes will be posted or emailed.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael members could approve the deal through a series of votes at regional meetings, it is believed.

Climate and transport on the agenda

Various presentations are set to be made by party negotiating teams this week, covering a range of areas. Climate and transport are expected to be on the agenda today.

In the last government, tensions between the Green Party and the two larger parties were routinely evident over the delay and stalling of road projects.

With the Greens no longer an issue, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are now adamant that the output on transport investment will need to increase. Former Green Party leader Eamon Ryan raised concerns about the next government not pushing on with climate action measures.

However, sources state that climate action will also see increased investment by the next government.

The expectation is that Independent TDs will make up the the third wheel of the next government, with talks set to continue in the coming days.

Labour bowed out of talks prior to Christmas and it is expected the Social Democrats will do so shortly.

The Social Democrats parliamentary party are due to meet this week to discuss its next steps, it is understood.