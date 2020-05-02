This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 2 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Commercial rates waiver and €10k restart grants: Government outlines supports to try help businesses recover

Businesses had been calling for supports to help them survive after the disruption caused by Covid-19.

By Sean Murray Saturday 2 May 2020, 12:45 PM
16 minutes ago 2,290 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5090201
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Updated 8 minutes ago

THE GOVERNMENT HAS agreed a series of measures at a special Cabinet meeting today to support small, medium and large businesses recover after the impact of Covid-19.

After the announcement of the phased reopening of the Irish economy, the government said today it “recognises that businesses require significant additional supports”. 

Businesses who were forced to cease trading and others affected adversely from Covid-19 had been calling on the government to provide supports to help them deal with the unprecedented crisis. 

The measures to support business announced today include:

  • A €10,000 “restart grant” for micro and small businesses based on a rates/waiver rebate from 2019.
  • A three-month commercial rates waiver for impacted businesses.
  • A €2 billion “Pandemic Stabilisation and Recovery Fund” within the Irish Strategic Investment Fund which will make capital available to medium and large enterprises on commercial terms.
  • A €2 billion credit guarantee scheme to support lending for SMEs for terms ranging from three months to six years that will be below market interest rates. 
  • The “warehousing” of tax liabilities for a period of twelve months after the recommencement of trading during which time there will be no debt enforcement action taken by Revenue and no interest charge accruing in respect of the warehouse debt. 

Speaking today, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said that he appreciates “the massive economic and social challenges” for those out of work and said these measures today would help to rebuild “our jobs, our incomes and our economic health”. 

He added: “We believe these are significant measures that will make a difference to the retention of jobs, and the creation of new jobs.”

On the specific call from pubs, restaurants and tourism sectors to reduce the VAT rate on the hospitality industry, Minister Donohoe said a decision had not been taken on that measure yet as – according to the roadmap - it’ll be some time before they reopen. 

The measures will cost around €6.5 billion in all.

Related Reads

02.05.20 Public guidance on wearing face-coverings 'in certain scenarios' due in next two weeks
01.05.20 Here's when people may be allowed to visit non-household family members again
01.05.20 Key dates: Here's the plan for unwinding restrictions and getting life in Ireland back to normal

The government has also committed to local authorities to make up the shortfall on rates, so that these local authorities can still provide services to the public.

Minister for Business Heather Humphreys said: “We now have a comprehensive suite of supports for firms of all sizes, which includes grants, low-cost loans, write-off of commercial rates and deferred tax liabilities, all of which will help to improve cashflow amongst our SMEs.”

More as we get it…

With reporting from Christina Finn

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie