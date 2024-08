THE GPO HAS the potential to be a “focal point” as part of a plan to rejuvenate Dublin city centre, according to the Taoiseach.

Simon Harris said the historic O’Connell street building is “wasted” in terms of reaching its full potential and could be used to attract families to the capital’s main thoroughfare.

He also said the Dublin city taskforce, which he convened earlier this year to recommend ways to improve the city, will bring their proposed actions to him next week.

The taskforce was assigned with focusing on ways to improve the public realm, safety and experience in the city centre, with the aim of making the area a more thriving, attractive and safe cityscape.

The recommendations will also aim to make Dublin city centre a desirable location to live, work, do business and visit; and a destination for retail, hospitality and cultural experiences.

“I think Dublin City is a great, proud capital city. I also think it’s a city that’s in need of urgent attention, investment, a plan and a vision,” Harris told Newstalk’s The Pat Kenny Show this morning.

He said he convened the taskforce to propose actions that Dublin City Council and the Government could take to “revitalise” the capital.

“I’m due to receive the outcome of that literally next week. I hope to be in a position to bring that to government and publish it in September, and then see if we can make progress, both through funding for the council and the government.”

Harris said the fact that the maintenance of Dublin “doesn’t fall to any one person or agency” is an issue, adding that ”lots of different people doing lots of different things” are needed.

“I’ll give you one example. I think the GPO currently has such a beautiful building, and such a historic building is wasted in terms of reaching its full potential,” he said.

Advertisement

‘Why not have a big vision?’

The General Post Office, which was completed in 1818, was the headquarters of the men and women who took part in the 1916 Easter Rising.

It had been the headquarters of An Post, but the postal service moved to a new building overlooking the city’s port and quays in July last year.

The GPO still operates as a post office and museum. It often plays host to events, such as the annual commemoration of the Easter Rising, and more recently, the homecoming of Team Ireland after the Olympics in Paris on 12 August.

“There is space in the GPO. Why not have a big vision? Let’s bring people onto O’Connell. Let’s ensure there’s a reason for families and people to want to go and visit O’Connell Street,” Harris said, adding that he thinks there is potential for the GPO ”to become a real focal point”.

The Dublin city taskforce will also look at the use of cultural spaces, the public transport network, and issues around anti-social behaviour and litter.

The safety of the city centre became an issue last summer following a number of assaults in the heart of the capital.

When asked this morning about the issue of safety in Dublin and a lack of Gardaí, Harris accepted that “we do need to see more Gardaí on our streets” both in Dublin and across the country.

He said new recruits were graduating from Templemore next month, with many set to be allocated to Dublin, while also citing the Government’s actions in increasing the retirement age for members of An Garda Síochána and increasing the training allowance.

However, he also said that when he speaks to communities about safety, the importance of street lighting and efficient public transport is also mentioned along with the presence of gardaí on the street.

“The purpose of the Dublin city centre taskforce and the purpose of our community safety partnership is to bring everyone around the table and say, ‘Well, what can I do? What role can my agent play?’.

“I’m very encouraged that we’re going to have an exciting plan for Dublin within the next couple of weeks.”