Thursday 29 July 2021
Adaptation of Graham Norton novel begins filming in West Cork

Holding centres on a small village thrown into chaos bu the discovery of a body.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 29 Jul 2021, 10:26 PM
56 minutes ago 7,538 Views 1 Comment
Conleth Hill and Siobhan McSweeney.
Image: Conor Horgan/ITV
Image: Conor Horgan/ITV

THE ITV/VIRGIN Media Television adaptation of Graham Norton’s debut novel Holding has started filming in West Cork.

The four-part series directed by Kathy Burke stars some of Ireland’s best talent including Brenda Fricker, Conleth Hill, Siobhán McSweeney, Charlene McKenna, Helen Behan and Pauline McLynn.

Holding is set in the insular fictional village of ‘Duneen’. Conleth Hill plays a local sergeant PJ Collins, “a gentle man who hides from people and fills his days with comfort food and half-hearted police work”.

When the body of Tommy Burke is discovered, PJ is called on to solve a serious crime for the first time in his career and is forced to connect with a village he has worked hard to avoid.

Brenda Fricker takes the role of Lizzie Meany, “a shy presence in PJ’s life who has been battling her own demons and secrets”.

“‘I am ecstatic to be part of this wonderful production, in beautiful Skibbereen, and finally not to be playing a mother!” Fricker said.

“Mrs Meany is a bit of a dark horse. She has had a dreadful life but has retained her values, her friendships and most of all her sense of humour, keep a sharp eye on her.”

Siobhán McSweeney plays the vulnerable Bríd Riordan who was due to marry Tommy before his disappearance, though Evelyn Ross (Charlene McKenna) was desperately loved him. The two women are at the heart of the community and neither is above suspicion.

The series was written by Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Karen Cogan.

