GRÁINNE SEOIGE IS expected to submit her name for the Fianna Fáil Galway West seat ahead of nominations for the constituency closing at the close of business today.

Outgoing TD for the constituency, Éamon Ó Cuív, who is not seeking re-election, told RTÉ last week that he had received a call from Seoige and that she intends to put her name forward.

Seoige is expected to be one of at least four people to seek a nomination in the five-seater constituency.

A candidate needs five ordinary members to nominate them or one party cumann backing them in order to be considered.

It is expected the selection convention for Galway West will be held early next month.

Speaking to The Journal, Ó Cuív said he didn’t want to speculate on the outcome but said that he had “great faith in the members of the party to give the best result for the constituency, and the best result for Fianna Fáil in the constituency, out of the process”.

Once nominations are closed today, it will be up to the ordinary members of the constituency to decide who they select as the party’s candidate, he said.

In her long career in broadcasting, Seoige has worked in TG4, RTÉ, Sky News and more recently on Virgin Media One.

Tánaiste Micheal Martin, TV presenter Grainne Seoige and businessman Leslie Buckley at the launch of house building projects in Haiti in 2009. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Pressure is on the party to up its game in terms of gender equality, with Fianna Fáil coming in bottom of the class in terms of gender balance in the local elections with 25% of candidates being female.

In the general election, 40% of candidates must be female, meaning it is unlikely that there won’t be a balanced ticket in Galway West.

Seoige isn’t the only celebrity name being talked about in terms of entering a career in politics.

RTÉ and Rose of Tralee host Dáithí Ó Sé has also been mentioned after he declared he wouldn’t rule out a role in politics for himself.

When asked what she thought of Ó Sé running for election in Kerry perhaps, Education Minister Foley said yesterday:

“Well, everybody in Kerry loves Dáithí. Dáithí is fantastic. He’s a terrific ambassador for us in the county. He’s absolutely Kerry through and through. So if he’s considering it, he’d be very welcome,” she said.

Sources in Fianna Fáil have said Seoige is a “very serious” candidate for the party, while the speculation around Ó Sé is merely idle summer speculation.