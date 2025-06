A JUDGE HAS imposed a three-year restraining order on a Dublin grandmother, barring her from posting online about her daughter after she allegedly harassed her and wished death on her grandchildren.

The young woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, resorted to using anti-stalking laws and applied for the order at Dublin District Court.

However, her estranged mother did not attend the scheduled hearing to contest the claims against her.

“My mother is harassing me,” her adult daughter told Judge Anthony Halpin, adding that she had been subjected to online abuse, including “she hopes my kids die”.

Asked why this happened, the woman, in her twenties, explained that she had been taken into care when she was young and there had been a fractured relationship since.

She told the court that the posts started nine weeks ago after five years of no contact.

The woman believed her mother was “retaliating for having no contact with or access to her grandchildren”.

On reviewing printouts of the posts, Judge Halpin stated he was satisfied the woman had made a reasonable case for a civil restraining order barring unwanted contact and online posts about the applicant.

He held that it was appropriate to compel the respondent from harassing or placing her daughter in fear.

Judge Halpin said gardaí would serve the order on the grandmother, and the court had a wide range of sanctions available if she broke the terms.

Breaching them can result in the subject of the order being brought to court, jailed for up to a year and a maximum €4,000 fine.

The restraining orders were introduced in the Criminal Justice (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2023 as a remedy for people seeking protection.

The District Court may issue an order to prevent the respondent from violence or threats, stalking, harassing or approaching the applicant’s home, work, or school.

It can run for up to five years, but may be shorter depending on the presiding judge’s assessment.