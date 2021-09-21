Poll: Will you watch the Great British Bake Off?

PUT DOWN THE banana bread because the Great British Bake Off 2021 will be on our television screens tonight.

The bakers will face three challenges before the first contestant will be eliminated by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

The cast consists of a police detective, a psychology student and a retired midwife as they take on the first challenge of Cake Week.

So, today we want to know… Will you watch the Great British Bake Off tonight?

