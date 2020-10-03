#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 3 October 2020
Advertisement

Budget must show 'renewed commitment to mental health', says Hourigan

The Green Party is holding its convention online this weekend.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 3 Oct 2020, 11:59 AM
52 minutes ago 1,952 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5222581
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

GREEN PARTY SPOKESPERSON for Health Neasa Hourigan has said that additional funding needs to be allocated to mental health, disability services and maternal care to cope with the effects of Covid-19 on the health sector.

Speaking at the Green Party’s online party convention this morning, Hourigan said that the government’s winter plan had not allocated enough funding towards mental health.

Hourigan said that Covid-19 has put people under “immense pressure” and called for the budget to show a “renewed commitment to mental health and mental health funding”.

She said that Ireland’s issue with handling healthcare is not a lack of policy, but a lack of implementation.

“We know what we need to do [on mental health] and the policies that we should be enacting. We need to see funding and we need to see implementation,” Hourigan said.

At the start of this week, the government announced that €10 million was being put towards supporting the resumption of day services and enhanced home support services for disability service users under the National Action Plan on Covid-19.

However, Hourigan said that the €10 million funding was only a “drop in the ocean” for people who use services like day centre supports.

“There would be a lot of people for who their services have, out of necessity, shut down, and so we would be hoping to see far more funding come towards disability services in the next few weeks,” she said.

Amid government plans to continue the use of private hospitals in tackling Covid-19, Hourigan said that there needs to transparency and oversight in the relationship between the government and the private hospitals.

“There does need to be oversight when we are funnelling a huge amount of funds to something like a private hospital and we are hoping to see further information on how that is working in the coming weeks,” Hourigan said.

Hourigan said that there are “high levels” of people in crisis in Ireland and that that often begins in the teenage years and early 20s, and that supports for young people need to be strengthened, as well as supports for members of the Traveller and Roma community.

“Coronavirus has cut through the difficulties with moving system change in the health service and I think we should seize that and be brave.”

Hourigan said that key areas from the Programme For Government would need to be issues around women’s and children’s health.

She said that the Green Party wants to see a “huge amount” of additional support for issues like breastfeeding and maternal care.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

 ”We’ve seen Covid-19 has had an impact on those services. That’s unsurprising, because obviously hospitals are at full capacity and under huge amounts of pressure.”

“We can see women reporting and emailing stories around their experience of perhaps not being able to access support from their partners. We’re hoping that the both Department of Health and the Minister for Health can work with us to improve that situation a little bit.” 

Hourigan also said that supports around drug users and addiction services need to be improved, and that the issues of drugs should move away from a question of criminality to a question of health.

The Green Party convention is running online this weekend, with members voting on motions and listening to speakers.

Later today, Deputy Party Leader Catherine Martin will tell members that the party must “keep fighting, campaigning, agitating for green change, green values, at every level”. 

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie