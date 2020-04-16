Greens want more detail on emission targets and housing from FF-FG

GREEN PARTY LEADER Eamon Ryan wants to see more ambitious targets set for the reduction in emissions and more specific detail around housing in the policy framework document Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael approved yesterday.

Speaking to reporters about increasing emissions targets from 2% to 7% per year over the next decade, Ryan said it is what the experts state is needed to deal with the climate emergency.

The Green Party also want to see more specific targets in relation to housing.

The document will be given to smaller parties this week in a bid to convince them to join a coalition government made up of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. Last night, the two parliamentary party meetings discussed the document.

The document outlines how the next government will navigate the post-Covid-19 crisis, with a concentration on improving Ireland’s health services, a new Green Deal, and a promise to tackle the insurance industry.

“How many houses, where, what type of houses, how much cost rental, how much social housing, that kind of detail is going to be needed,” Ryan said today.

“What is the detail behind the aspiration. In some cases that can be hard with the economic situation being uncertain but something like climate, that seven per cent target, we know that is what the scientists say we have to do, we know we agreed it in the climate committee. Let’s be ambitious and precise and clear.”

Ryan added that his party won’t “rush in” to negotiations on a programme for government

“The document is vague on details and will require a lot more work. I do not think that will the negotiating document, I think that will come later.”

The framework document contains a new Green Deal is mentioned. It states that government actions must align with this New Green Deal and carbon neutrality by 2050.

Speaking about that possibility of increasing emissions targets, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said his party is “open” at looking at that, but said if that is proposed, there would need to be clarity on how that can be achieved.

Higher emission reductions to be achieved, there would have to be an agreement on “how it can happen, how it can be achieved and how it can be funded”, said Donohoe.

If one of the smaller parties demanded that, clarity on how it can be economically and socially achievable for the country, said the minister.

Fianna Fáil Leader Micheál Martin has said the next two to three weeks will be key in terms of forming a government and people’s willingness to engage will become clear.