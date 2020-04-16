This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 16 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Greens want more detail on emission targets and housing from FF-FG

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said the document was ‘vague’.

By Christina Finn Thursday 16 Apr 2020, 6:04 PM
14 minutes ago 1,534 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5076456
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

GREEN PARTY LEADER Eamon Ryan wants to see more ambitious targets set for the reduction in emissions and more specific detail around housing in the policy framework document Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael approved yesterday.

Speaking to reporters about increasing emissions targets from 2% to 7% per year over the next decade, Ryan said it is what the experts state is needed to deal with the climate emergency.

The Green Party also want to see more specific targets in relation to housing.

The document will be given to smaller parties this week in a bid to convince them to join a coalition government made up of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. Last night, the two parliamentary party meetings discussed the document.

The document outlines how the next government will navigate the post-Covid-19 crisis, with a concentration on improving Ireland’s health services, a new Green Deal, and a promise to tackle the insurance industry. 

“How many houses, where, what type of houses, how much cost rental, how much social housing, that kind of detail is going to be needed,” Ryan said today.

“What is the detail behind the aspiration. In some cases that can be hard with the economic situation being uncertain but something like climate, that seven per cent target, we know that is what the scientists say we have to do, we know we agreed it in the climate committee. Let’s be ambitious and precise and clear.”

Ryan added that his party won’t “rush in” to negotiations on a programme for government

“The document is vague on details and will require a lot more work. I do not think that will the negotiating document, I think that will come later.”

The framework document contains a new Green Deal is mentioned. It states that government actions must align with this New Green Deal and carbon neutrality by 2050.

Speaking about that possibility of increasing emissions targets, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said his party is “open” at looking at that, but said if that is proposed, there would need to be clarity on how that can be achieved.

Higher emission reductions to be achieved, there would have to be an agreement on “how it can happen, how it can be achieved and how it can be funded”, said Donohoe.

If one of the smaller parties demanded that, clarity on how it can be economically and socially achievable for the country, said the minister.

Fianna Fáil Leader Micheál Martin has said the next two to three weeks will be key in terms of forming a government and people’s willingness to engage will become clear. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie