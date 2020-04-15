Heated discussions expected at FF-FG meetings as framework doc for next government circulated

THE POLICY FRAMEWORK document signed off by Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar yesterday has been circulated to TDs, senators and MEPs ahead of their parliamentary party meetings this evening.

The document will be given to smaller parties in a bid to convince them to join a coalition government made up of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

The document outlines how the next government will navigate the post-Covid-19 crisis, with a concentration on improving Ireland’s health services, and transforming it into a single-tier service.

It also outlines plans for housing, both social and affordable, and on how to get a handle on rising rents, providing longer term tenancy agreements for people.

The document also outlines how to retain and create jobs, with measures to increase re-skilling. There is also a focus on short-term actions to speed up recovery, as well as mentions of climate change measures and a focus on keeping capital expenditure steady.

In terms of taxes, some of the measures in the document detail a series of tax measures, with a particular focus on supporting businesses, such as tax breaks across a number of worst affected sectors, such as tourism and hospitality. Rate cuts and money for cash-flow is also mentioned.

What the document says

The detail of the document states that it has “10 missions that all centre on the wellbeing of Ireland’s citizens”.

These 10 missions are: “reigniting and renewing the economy, universal healthcare [this would be the implementation of the Sláintecare plan], housing for all, a new social contract, a new Green Deal, a better quality of life for all, supporting young Ireland, opportunities through education and research, a shared island, at the heart of Europe: global citizenship”.

On healthcare, the document pledges to:

Expand universal access with a focus in the first instance on paediatrics and women’s health

Increase bed capacity, diagnostics and staff numbers to provide community and hospital care more quickly

Prioritise primary care, so that patients can be diagnosed and receive care in the community, including mental healt

Promote healthy living, good mental health, and better diet; and enable people to be physically active across their lifespan.

The document also says:

There will be no increases in income tax or USC

There will be no cuts to “established” social welfare rates

There will be a focus on more longterm security, stable and affordable rents

Parental leave will be increased

The carbon tax will be increased, in line with the agreed cross-party trajectory of €80 per tonne by 2030.

440 million trees will be planted by 2040

To contribute more to the EU’s budget post-Brexit, and to double Ireland’s “global footprint”.

The document also references supports for industries such as tourism, hospitality, agriculture, manufacturing, and construction, as well as the SME sector in general.

“We now commit to rebuilding for the future and ensuring a fair recovery for Ireland, socially and economically,” the document states.

“We must work together to achieve a stronger, more inclusive Ireland – an Ireland that gives meaning to our belief that our best days are still ahead.”

Dissenting voices

Members of both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will discuss the document at their parliamentary party meetings this evening.

While there is expected to be some dissenting voices in both parties, expected to raise concerns about the two parties joining forces, the party leaders are understood to think the document will be accepted by the parliamentary party members.

Earlier today, Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment, Richard Bruton said he has concerns about the risk of Fine Gael forming a government with Fianna Fáil.

“I have expressed concerns about the risks, that it [a government] wouldn’t be durable, that it wouldn’t deliver,” he told RTÉ’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show.

Bruton said it would be “doing no one any favour” if a government “was formed in haste and did not survive the pace”.

“Only as the process evolves will we see if it can last the pace,” he said.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said the deal between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil is a “no brainer” but that a lot more work needs to be done in order to form a stable coalition.

“We need to move on and see if we can form a government. It has been over two months since the election. I believe it is a no brainer. I very much welcome the proposed deal between the two historic foes.

“There will be an equality of authority between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. There will be an equality of ministers because parties will be entering this historic agreement and doing so on the basis of equality,” he said.

Speaking to Newstalk FM, he said: “There is a lot of work to be done here. All we have is a framework and a handshake. We have to ensure flesh is put on the bones of the deal.”

A new Cabinet

When asked about who could potentially lose their seat at Cabinet, Bruton said:

“These issues have not been the subject of discussion and I don’t think it is appropriate to get into the personalities of it.

“In fact the idea that any particular party leader might go first or second – these issues have not been discussed. They are just the subject of speculation at this stage.”

Sources have confirmed that no such discussions have taken place, but on the issue of who will be Taoiseach in the first rotation, it is understood that Martin will get the first shot at the job due to Fianna Fáil having two more seats than Fine Gael.

One Fine Gael source said that acceptance of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in government together “is not a given” at this stage, but said there would be a push to get the deal over the line in light of the coronavirus outbreak and the need for a stable government.

There has been some speculation about who would be in and who would be out in terms of who gets a seat around the Cabinet table.

When asked if he was likely to lose his ministerial position in a new coalition, Bruton said that there had not been any discussion yet on who might make up the government.

He said he recognised that “the road ahead is tricky.”

The document, which Tánaiste Simon Coveney has stated might surprise some of the smaller parties, in terms of shift in policy towards a more state-led approach in a number of areas such as health and childcare, aims to convince those parties that they will be the third pillar in government.

One source said they hoped the document would convince the smaller parties that they would be “treated equally” with the two larger parties, stating that this document can be modified, that elements of it can be modified, subtracted, or multiplied, if that was needed to get them to sign on the dotted line.

While the Green Party, Labour and Social Democrats have all ruled out going into government, however, the door has been left open to talks.

It is understood that there are divisions in the Green Party about whether they should go into government, and also concerns in the Social Democrats. It is believed that the Green Party and the Social Democrats will be the first to engage with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

One Fine Gael TD said this is risky for the Labour Party, as if both the Greens and the Soc Dems rule out going into coalition, pressure would mount on the Labour Party to step up.

One source close to the talks said no one knows how it will play out, as all parties might consider the document and decide it is no enough.

Even if a third party does agree to go into coalition, the process does not stop there.

Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and other parties also have to get a programme for government document passed by their party.

Fianna Fáil operates a one member one vote system, meaning that a grassroots member or councillor has the same power as TD. Fine Gael operates an electoral college system, which is weighted, whereby the parliamentary party has 50%, councillos have 15%, the executive counil (which has 20 members) has 20%, and grassroots members have 25%.

The Green Party also has to get two-thirds of the party to sign-off on any programme for government.