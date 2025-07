IRELAND’S GREENHOUSE GAS emissions fell by 2% last year, according to data released by the Environmental Protection Agency, which warned that the rate of reduction is still far off what’s needed to reach national and EU targets.

In total, 54 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (Mt CO2eq) were emitted in Ireland last year. That is a provisional figure that does not include emissions from land use, land use change and forestry.

A finalised figure will be submitted to the EU and UN next year.

The Land-Use, Land-use Change and Forestry (LULUCF) category covers forest land, cropland, grassland, wetlands, settlements, other land and harvested wood products.

All sectors included in the EPA’s calculation saw reductions, except for the heating of homes and other buildings.

Emissions from energy industries decreased by 8.9%, Agriculture by 1.7%, transport by 1.2% and industrial emissions fell by 4.6%.

Emissions from heating, conversely, rose by 5.6% last year, which the EPA said was caused by a cold winter and consequent increase in the use of fuel. It also noted that the increase follows two consecutive years in which emissions from homes have been at their lowest point since 1990.

According to the EPA, the decline in agriculture emissions was primarily due to a 2.9% reduction in cattle numbers. It also noted that, in contrast, there was a 10.6% increase in nitrogen fertiliser use, which has harmful impacts on water quality.

A decline in the use of coal and oil was cited as the reason for lower emissions in the industrial sector.

“We’re seeing the tangible benefits from sectors like electricity, with more renewables and interconnection,” said the EPA’s director general Laura Burke, who added that results are also being seen in the area of transport, with its “notable” increase in biofuel use in vehicles.

Despite the 2024 reduction showing the effectiveness of taking action to mitigate climate change, Burke also warned that the rate of reduction still needs to increase if Ireland is to reach its climate targets.

Missing the target

If Ireland fails to reach its EU climate targets, it would come at a cost of up to 26 billion.

Last year was the third in a row with reduced emissions, which the EPA described as “going in the right direction” while also warning that the rate of decline is still not rapid enough to ensure that Ireland reaches its EU target of a 42% reduction by 2030.

The EU emissions reduction target is based on 2005 levels.

Ireland’s 2024 greenhouse gas emissions were 11% below 2005 levels, which is well short of the 42% EU target.

Ireland is also on track to miss its own national target of a 51% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. The baseline for that target is the level recorded in 2018.

Today’s EPA assessment shows that emissions are 12% lower than they were in 2018, far off the 51% target.

In order to keep emission reductions on track, the government introduced its own carbon budgets in 2022.

A carbon budget represents the total amount of emissions, measured in tonnes of CO2 equivalent, that may be emitted over a specific time period.

Ireland has three carbon budgets, each comprising a five-year period, and the first ends this year.

When the programme was announced, the government said that in order to come in under the cap of 295 Mt CO2 eq, for the first budget (2021-2025), annual emissions would have to fall by 4.8% – more than double last year’s reduction.

“If Ireland is to meet our first carbon budget, a further 10% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions is needed in 2025, which will be extremely challenging,” Laura Burke said.

