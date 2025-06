WICKLOW COUNTY COUNCIL has expressed concern over a report which claims that the closure of the Greystones-Bray cliff walk has cost the local economy millions of euros in lost revenue.

Using Fáilte Ireland data against international and domestic models, economic advisor to the Irish Tourism Industry Jim Power claims the five-year closure of the hiking trial has cost tens of millions of euros.

Power suggested that each visitor would spend, on average, €52 at local businesses near and along the trial, which was closed by Wicklow County Council in 2021 due to a number of landslides along the 7 kilometre-long route.

Advertisement

The local authority expressed concern over the report today. It said it had no involvement in drafting it, but is seeking to reopen the cliff walk as soon as possible, following safety assessments and re-routing works.

Wicklow County Council said that it is “even more concerning” that the report claims the closure of the route has impacted individual businesses. Chief Executive Emer O’Gorman has not received a copy of the report either, it added.

A national taskforce, chaired by Tánaiste and local TD Simon Harris, has been established with the aim to reopen the cliff walk in the county. Wicklow County Council has also sought independent assessment of the route’s safety.

Procurement for the assessment is still ongoing, the council said today. Once it has been completed, the local authority wishes to bring a sustainable solution to the re-routing of the cliff walk.