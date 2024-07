THE GARDA OMBUDSMAN is investigating a collision between a car and a lorry that took place in Co Cork on Saturday evening.

The driver of the car, a man in his 50s understood to be a senior member of An Garda Síochána, was hospitalised as a result of the collision which took place on the N20 Cork-Limerick road at Ballyhea near Charleville shortly after 9pm Saturday night.

The An Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) confirmed to The Journal that it has launched an investigation into the incident after referral was made by a Garda Superintendent under section 102(1) of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005.

The Act allows for incidents to be referred to GSOC by An Garda Síochána for “any matter that appears… to indicate that the conduct of a member of the Garda Síochána may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person”.

“The matter is now under active investigation and we are therefore not in a position to comment further at this time,” a spokesperson for the Ombudsman said.

The driver of the lorry did not require immediate medical treatment. The road was closed for a short period following the collision.

A garda spokesperson said on Sunday that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video footage from the area, between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on 6 July, is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station at 022-31450 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam video footage from the area during the same time is also asked to contact GSOC at 0818 600 800 or info@gsoc.ie.