Gardaí discover loaded pistol and shotgun cartridges during searches in west Dublin

GARDAÍ AND MEMBERS of the Defence Forces conducting searches related to gangland activity in west Dublin have discovered a gun and ammunition.

As part of an on ongoing operation into feuding gangs in the Corduff area, searches were carried out at a waste ground in the vicinity of the Riversdale Community College and the Institute of Technology Blanchardstown.

During the search, a loaded Makarov 9mm pistol and silencer was located. At a separate location the search team discovered nine shotgun cartridges and four 9mm bullets.

Commenting on the find, Superintendent Liam Carolan of Blanchardstown said:

“The search carried out today resulted in another firearm being taken off the streets.

“This is the second joint operation carried out by Gardaí from Blanchardstown, assisted by our colleagues from the Defence Forces, in which firearms have been recovered.

The contribution of the defence forces has been invaluable in these searches.

Gardaí said the weapon and ammunition seized will be forwarded for ballistic testing.