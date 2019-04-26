This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 26 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí discover loaded pistol and shotgun cartridges during searches in west Dublin

Gardaí said the weapon and ammunition seized will be forwarded for ballistic testing.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Friday 26 Apr 2019, 7:39 PM
1 hour ago 4,866 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4608694
The loaded pistol discovered today.
Image: Garda Press Office
The loaded pistol discovered today.
The loaded pistol discovered today.
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ AND MEMBERS of the Defence Forces conducting searches related to gangland activity in west Dublin have discovered a gun and ammunition. 

As part of an on ongoing operation into feuding gangs in the Corduff area, searches were carried out at a waste ground in the vicinity of the Riversdale Community College and the Institute of Technology Blanchardstown.

During the search, a loaded Makarov 9mm pistol and silencer was located. At a separate location the search team discovered nine shotgun cartridges and four 9mm bullets. 

Commenting on the find, Superintendent Liam Carolan of Blanchardstown said:

“The search carried out today resulted in another firearm being taken off the streets.

“This is the second joint operation carried out by Gardaí from Blanchardstown, assisted by our colleagues from the Defence Forces, in which firearms have been recovered.

The contribution of the defence forces has been invaluable in these searches.

Gardaí said the weapon and ammunition seized will be forwarded for ballistic testing.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie