GYMASTICS IRELAND (GI) HAS incorporated anti-racism training into its new diversity strategy following an internal review of inclusion practices.

It published a series of findings from the review today which propose an overhaul of several areas of the organisation’s practices concerning diversity and equality of opportunity among members.

The review stems from footage from September 2023 that went viral online, featuring a young black gymnast apparently being skipped over by an official at a medal ceremony hosted by GI, eliciting accusations of racial discrimination.

GI issued an “unreserved” apology in the wake of the controversy. A few days before its statement of apology it had released a statement which said that the official involved in the incident had sent the girl and her family a handwritten apology, but it did not apologise at an organisational level.

Video footage from a gymnastics ceremony in the Republic of Ireland has gone viral, in which it appears that a black girl is singled out and not given a medal despite winning one.



According to a statement published today, the organisation carried out its own investigation in the immediate aftermath of the incident at the medal ceremony, appointing an independent expert to review its policies and procedures.

Five months later, GI carried out an in-depth review into its equality of opportunity services at the request of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) under the Equal Status Acts 2000 to 2018.

Among the changes to be implemented, GI has vowed to adopt an entirely new Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) strategy as part of a new long-term vision.

As part of the new strategy, it has created two new positions within the organisation: a Safe Sport and Integrity Manager and a Director of Community Support and Operations.

It has also committed to providing anti-racism and unconscious bias training to staff, along with the establishment of a portal containing “equality data” on its members.

Commenting on the publishing of its amendments, a spokesperson for GI said: “Gymnastics Ireland would like to thank the IHREC for their positive engagement and support throughout the equality review process.

“We welcome the fact that the Commission has referenced the review as a useful resource for other sporting bodies and cultural institutions to benchmark against in their efforts regarding the promotion of equality.”

IHREC chief Liam Herrick commended GI’s efforts in striving for equality of opportunity.

“It is positive to see that Gymnastics Ireland has put in place a strong policy and procedural framework to protect and promote this,” he said.

“The Commission hopes that the implementation of this new framework in practice will ensure equality of opportunity for all.”