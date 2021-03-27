#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 27 March 2021
Hairdressers call on government to allow vaccinated older people and healthcare workers to get their hair done

The Irish Hairdressers Federation says some older people physically cannot groom their own hair.

By Christina Finn Saturday 27 Mar 2021, 4:09 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Sarnia
Image: Shutterstock/Sarnia

THE IRISH HAIRDRESSERS Federation has today called on the Government to allow hair salons to reopen for those who are fully vaccinated.

Lisa Eccles, President of the Irish Hairdressers Federation told RTÉ’s Brendan O’Connor  it would provide an essential boost to the mental health and wellbeing of older people, who have been cocooning for over a year.

Cabinet will discuss the easing of restrictions from 5 April on Tuesday.

Speaking about her older clients, Eccles said many have been badly impacted by the lockdown, and are unable to leave their own house, in some cases.

She said her clients would love to get out of the house to get their hair done now that they have been vaccinated. 

“They’ve done everything that has been asked of them,” she said, adding that this is also a physical issue for many older people, who cannot wash and dry their own hair due to mobility issues, and other ailments such as arthritis.

Some of her own clients would struggle to brush their own hair, with some having issues with matting and tangling of the hair.

She highlighted one case where she had to get a carer in to do a client’s hair for her as she was in tears on the phone over not being able to groom herself.

Furthermore, the federation also asked for consideration to be given for fully vaccinated  frontline healthcare workers.

A reopening of salons for fully vaccinated people would also prove a major boost for frontline healthcare workers who have been under extreme pressure in the past twelve months, said the group.

The Irish Hairdressers Federation is the trade association for Irish hairdressers and represents over 500 salon owners nationwide, who in turn employ over 7,000 stylists.

