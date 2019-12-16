This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
US Hallmark TV channel says pulling ad with brides kissing was 'wrong decision'

The ad will now be re-instated.

By Press Association Monday 16 Dec 2019, 7:01 AM
13 minutes ago 838 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4935065
An image from the ad for a wedding-planning website.
Image: AP
An image from the ad for a wedding-planning website.
An image from the ad for a wedding-planning website.
Image: AP

THE HALLMARK CHANNEL says it will reinstate same-sex marriage ad that it had pulled from the TV network.

Hallmark Cards CEO Mike Perry said in a statement that pulling the ad “was the wrong decision”.

An ad for wedding planning site Zola features two brides kissing at the altar.

The network pulled the ads for the Zola website following a complaint from the conservative group One Million Moms.

There was immediate backlash against this decision on Twitter.

A Hallmark spokesperson previously told the Associated Press that the network pulled the ads because the controversy was creating a distraction.

A BoycottHallmark hashtag was trending on Twitter at one point, and celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres, William Shatner and Sandra Bernhard blasted the decision on Twitter.

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres said: “Isn’t it almost 2020? What are you thinking? Please explain. We’re all ears.”

Press Association

Read next:

