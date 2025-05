TWELVE PEOPLE HAVE reportedly been injured in a knife attack at the central train station in Hamburg in Germany this evening.

One person has been detained by police following the incident in the northern German city.

A “major police operation” is now underway at Hamburg Hauptbahnhof, local police said on social media.

“According to initial information, a person injured several people with a knife at the main train station,” Hamburg police said in a post on X.

“The suspect was apprehended by the responding forces.”

A spokesman for the Hamburg fire department told AFP that 12 people had been injured and that among them were “six people with life-threatening injuries”, the spokesman said.

With reporting by – © AFP 2025