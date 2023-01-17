Advertisement

Tuesday 17 January 2023 Dublin: -3°C
Google Maps The Spar in Harold's Cross
# Dublin
Two men arrested after attempted robbery of Harold's Cross Spar with a knife
No injuries were reported from the incident.
1.3k
0
20 minutes ago

TWO MEN WHO allegedly tried to rob a Spar in Dublin last night have been arrested.

The incident happened near Harold’s Cross at approximately 9.25pm, when two men entered the premises with a knife and demanded cash from staff.  

The men were unable to gain access to the tills and left the scene, but were later caught by gardaí.

Gardaí said they carried out a number of enquiries and shortly after identified two suspects. These men were arrested nearby on the Lower Kimmage Road.

No injuries were reported following the attempted robbery. 

The men, both aged in their 30s, were later taken to Rathmines Garda Staiton.

Investigations are ongoing, a Garda spokesperson said. 

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
