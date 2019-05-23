This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 23 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump administration delays release of $20 bill with abolitionist Harriet Tubman until 2028

Tubman was due to appear on the bill starting next year, replacing slave-owning former President Andrew Jackson.

By AFP Thursday 23 May 2019, 1:15 PM
32 minutes ago 4,091 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4648302
American Abolitionist Harriet Tubman (1820-1913),
Image: JT Vintage via PA Images
American Abolitionist Harriet Tubman (1820-1913),
American Abolitionist Harriet Tubman (1820-1913),
Image: JT Vintage via PA Images

PLANS TO UNVEIL a new $20 bill featuring anti-slavery activist Harriet Tubman have been postponed for almost a decade, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said.

Tubman, who escaped slavery and helped others to freedom on the Underground Railroad, was due to appear on the bill starting next year, replacing slave-owning former President Andrew Jackson, whom President Donald Trump admires.

“The primary reason we’ve looked at redesigning the $20 bill is for counterfeiting issues,” Mnuchin said in congressional testimony. ”Based upon this, the new $20 bill will now not come out until 2028.”

The move delays the proposed redesign announced in 2016 under former President Barack Obama. However, Mnuchin said Treasury will go ahead with the release of new $10 and $50 bills.

On the campaign trail, Trump denounced plans to use Tubman’s portrait on the $20 bill calling it “pure political correctness,” suggesting she instead be featured on $2 bills, which are no longer printed.

Mnuchin shied away from explaining why the change had been delayed, saying he was focused only on “security features.”

“The ultimate issue of the redesign will most likely be another secretary’s down the road,” he said.

shutterstock_372598726 (1) 7th President of the United States, Andrew Jackson's portrait on twenty dollar bill. Source: Shutterstock/iiiphevgeniy

Tubman was selected be the first African-American woman to appear on US currency through a survey conducted by the Obama Treasury Department.

Another survey by Women on 20s, a group calling for a woman to appear on the $20 banknote, collected more than a half-million responses in an online poll in which Tubman was first out of four finalists, including civil rights icon Rosa Parks and stateswoman and first lady Eleanor Roosevelt.

Jackson, who served as president from 1829 to 1837, has been featured on the bill since 1928.

As president he oversaw the start of forcible expulsions of Native Americans from their ancestral lands in the southeastern United States to areas west of the Mississippi River, resulting in thousands of deaths from starvation, exposure and disease.

As a military officer, Jackson also led an invasion of Spanish Florida to destroy the “Negro Fort,” where former slaves had settled.

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie