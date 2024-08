THERE ARE JUST 76 days to go until voters in the US head to the polls to elect their next president.

That’s what Tim Walz, the Democratic nominee for Vice President, reminded the Democratic National Convention last night, where supporters are getting geared up for the final few months of the Presidential race.

Polls are currently showing Harris with a very slight lead over Trump, but it’s still all to play for until election day on 5 November.

Meanwhile, Independent candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr has announced he will address “his path forward” tomorrow, where it’s expected he will end his presidential bid and drop out of the race.

So today we’re asking: Who would you prefer as the next US President – Harris or Trump?