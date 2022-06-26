Quiz: How much do you know about the Harry Potter books?

TODAY MARKS THE 25th anniversary of the publication of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the book that gave readers across the world their first taste of the wizarding world.

Since 1997, the books have sold 500 million copies worldwide and been translated into over 80 languages.

To mark the success of the most successful novels of all time, we’re asking you: How well do you know the Harry Potter books?

Where does Harry live at the beginning of the series? Forbes 4 Privet Drive 11 Privet Drive

8 Wisteria Walks 12 Grimmauld Place Which of these is not an alias for Lord Voldemort? He Who Shall Not Be Named The Dark Lord

The Heir of Gryffindor You Know Who What was the name of the platform in King's Cross station in London where the Hogwarts Express is located? Platform 3.14159 Platform Eight and a Half

Platform 7(8+5x3) Platform Nine and Three Quarters Which of these shops is NOT located on Diagon Alley? Honeyduke's Flourish and Blott's

Madam Malkin's Ollivanders What was the flying car featured on the cover of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets? Raptis Rare Books Ford Cortina Robin Reliant

Ford Anglia Standard Vanguard When the Philosopher's Stone was published in America it was renamed 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone'. Why? To make it sound more interesting Americans don't know what a philosopher is

Philosopher's Stone was already the name of a different book in the US For alliteration What spell conjures a protective spirit-like entity that takes the form of an animal? Warner Brothers Wingardium Leviosa Lumos

Accio Expecto Patronum What was the name of the the elf-rights group formed by Hermione Granger in the Goblet of Fire? Warner Brothers P.U.K.E B.A.R.F

S.P.E.W D.A Which character went on to become Minister of Magic after the series? Bloomsbury Ron Hermione

Harry Neville What was the final sentence in the last book, The Deathly Hallows? His scar had faded. "Just like when we were young," Ron joked.

