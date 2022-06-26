Quiz: How much do you know about the Harry Potter books?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
TODAY MARKS THE 25th anniversary of the publication of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the book that gave readers across the world their first taste of the wizarding world.
Since 1997, the books have sold 500 million copies worldwide and been translated into over 80 languages.
To mark the success of the most successful novels of all time, we’re asking you: How well do you know the Harry Potter books?
