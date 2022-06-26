#Open journalism No news is bad news

Quiz: How much do you know about the Harry Potter books?

You shouldn’t need a class in Hogwarts to get some of these right.

By Jamie McCarron Sunday 26 Jun 2022, 10:00 PM
59 minutes ago
TODAY MARKS THE 25th anniversary of the publication of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the book that gave readers across the world their first taste of the wizarding world.

Since 1997, the books have sold 500 million copies worldwide and been translated into over 80 languages.

To mark the success of the most successful novels of all time, we’re asking you: How well do you know the Harry Potter books?

Where does Harry live at the beginning of the series?
Forbes
4 Privet Drive
11 Privet Drive

8 Wisteria Walks
12 Grimmauld Place
Which of these is not an alias for Lord Voldemort?
He Who Shall Not Be Named
The Dark Lord

The Heir of Gryffindor
You Know Who
What was the name of the platform in King's Cross station in London where the Hogwarts Express is located?
Platform 3.14159
Platform Eight and a Half

Platform 7(8+5x3)
Platform Nine and Three Quarters
Which of these shops is NOT located on Diagon Alley?
Honeyduke's
Flourish and Blott's

Madam Malkin's
Ollivanders
What was the flying car featured on the cover of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets?
Raptis Rare Books
Ford Cortina
Robin Reliant

Ford Anglia
Standard Vanguard
When the Philosopher's Stone was published in America it was renamed 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone'. Why?
To make it sound more interesting
Americans don't know what a philosopher is

Philosopher's Stone was already the name of a different book in the US
For alliteration
What spell conjures a protective spirit-like entity that takes the form of an animal?
Warner Brothers
Wingardium Leviosa
Lumos

Accio
Expecto Patronum
What was the name of the the elf-rights group formed by Hermione Granger in the Goblet of Fire?
Warner Brothers
P.U.K.E
B.A.R.F

S.P.E.W
D.A
Which character went on to become Minister of Magic after the series?
Bloomsbury
Ron
Hermione

Harry
Neville
What was the final sentence in the last book, The Deathly Hallows?
His scar had faded.
"Just like when we were young," Ron joked.

All was well.
Voldemort's body disintegrated into layers upon layers of ash and floated away into the wind.
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Pottering along
Not too shabby.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You're the Hogworst!
More of a movies person are you?
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Quizoner of Azkaban
Siriusly impressive
Share your result:

