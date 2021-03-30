#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 30 March 2021
Advertisement

Have you seen Haong? Gardaí renew appeal for teenager missing since December

Haong Huy Nguyen has been missing from the Dublin area since 22 December 2020.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 30 Mar 2021, 10:30 PM
18 minutes ago 1,273 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5396720
Haong Huy Nguyen
Image: An Garda Síochána
Haong Huy Nguyen
Haong Huy Nguyen
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are renewing an appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Haong Huy Nguyen who has been missing from the Dublin area since 22 December 2020.

Hoang is described as being 5’ 6” in height, of slim build with brown hair (with blonde dye) and brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a wine fleece top and navy New Balance runners.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Hoang is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda station on 01 6669000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie