Have you seen Haong? Gardaí renew appeal for teenager missing since December

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are renewing an appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Haong Huy Nguyen who has been missing from the Dublin area since 22 December 2020.

Hoang is described as being 5’ 6” in height, of slim build with brown hair (with blonde dye) and brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a wine fleece top and navy New Balance runners.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Hoang is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda station on 01 6669000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.