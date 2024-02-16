Poll: Have you used the Deposit Return Scheme yet?

A FEW WEEKS ago, reverse-vending machines were rolled out across the country as part of the new Deposit Return Scheme.

Under the scheme, a charge – described as a ‘deposit’ – was added to aluminium and steel cans and plastic bottles.

The cans and bottles can be returned, empty and undamaged, to shops or new machines in some stores, in an effort to reduce litter and increase the amount of materials that get recycled.

While some have praised the move, others have had issues with the machines not accepting cans or bottles.

So today we’re asking: Have you used the Deposit Return Scheme yet?

